Rick Ross Teams Up With Reggae Star Etana For Emotional Single "Kiss Of Judas"

Rick Ross was teasing another song on social media last week, but this release, "Kiss Of Judas," is brand new.

Rick Ross is going in a different sonic direction than many might not have seen coming. However, we think he fits in well. We are talking about his efforts to rap over reggae-inspired production on his latest single, "Kiss Of Judas."

He performs alongside Jamaican singer Etana, who focuses a lot on spreading positivity, but also bringing awareness to pressing matters, particularly, socio-economic status and relative topics. On "Kiss Of Judas" though, this new duo references one of the biggest moments of human betrayal according to the Bible.

Judas, one of Jesus' twelve disciples, went behind his back with this display of affection. He had a huge hand in the Son of God getting arrested because Judas lost faith in Him. It's why Etana sings about her witnessing friends take their own friends' lives.

But if you believe in Jesus and don't follow what Judas did by selling him out, then you are bound to live a fulfilling life. It's an emotional listen, especially with Ross' verses about expressing profound love and loyalty for his friends both alive and gone.

He also touches on those less fortunate, Black on Black crime, and other important social themes. As we said, Rozay sounds pretty comfortable riding a groovier instrumental. Etana kills the chorus and her verse as well and we hope we can get more from these two in the future.

We will see if this leads to anything for the Miami rapper, though. He hasn't dropped an album of any kind since his Meek Mill collab joint in 2023. A snippet produced by J.U.S.T.I.C.E League also surfaced recently, so he could back in that mode again.

Rick Ross "Kiss Of Judas"

