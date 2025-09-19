News
kiss of judas
Songs
Rick Ross Teams Up With Reggae Star Etana For Emotional Single "Kiss Of Judas"
Rick Ross was teasing another song on social media last week, but this release, "Kiss Of Judas," is brand new.
By
Zachary Horvath
September 19, 2025
