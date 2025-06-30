SZA Recalls How She And LUCKI Used To Live Together While Congratulating His Rise

SZA runs to accept her Grammy award for best R&B Song.
While SZA and LUCKI are quite distinct artistically, they occupy similarly beloved and all-encompassing spaces in their fields.

LUCKI recently had a very compelling interview with Kids Take Over that went over a lot of topics, including his early days of living with SZA and a few other TDE affiliates. He really wanted to sign to the label back then, but despite things going in a different direction, it's clearly all still love.

"Yeah, literally," the Chicago artist remarked when Arshan asked about "practically living" at Top Dawg Entertainment. "I wanted to get signed to TDE super bad around that time. [...] I used to just see how they was like a family and developing an artist. So I used to stay at, it was like, in Hollywood. SZA used to stay upstairs. [...] Me and Doe Burger stayed on Scrip's floor. I remember SZA was doing the album Ctrl. She had the Ctrl merch. I had no clothes, so I used to wear that s**t outside."

After the interview went live, the SOS singer took to her Instagram Story to show love to the "Ace V2" spitter. "Fun fact we lived in the same house briefly [crying-laughing emoji] so proud of him [heart hands emoji]," she wrote on the social media platform, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter.

Kendrick Lamar SZA Tour

Another aspect of this time period that LUCKI talked about was never being able to meet Kendrick Lamar. Ironically enough, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are dominating right now, whereas the "Diamond Stitching" creative is still leading the charge in cloud rap, plugg, and other styles of contemporary trap. Needless to say, the fruit of their trajectories makes sense.

Even if they are at very different levels of fame, it's always very interesting to see these unexpected crossovers between artists and peers. We can only imagine what would've happened if LUCKI stayed with TDE, or if SZA ditched R&B in favor of woozier hip-hop sounds.

Nevertheless, we're very glad things turned out the way they did, and both artists are clearly very supportive of each other. Ahead of more "Grand National" shows for Solána in Europe this summer and a new album from the MC/producer coming soon, we are in for some big treats.

