Drake may be one of the most successful artists of the modern era, but he can still relate to plenty of quotidian moments. Have you ever been looking for one specific shirt, but can't find it amid your closet, drawers... Or massive basketball court?

Well, if not, you're not alone. The 6ix God recently took to Instagram to show off his massive T-shirt collection. With all the racks and tables in mind, it's enough to fill a whole basketball court. There are also plenty of other items in view, such as many pairs of shoes, jackets, sweatshirts, and more.

Since Drake recently made his Instagram comments public again, there were more fans than usual reacting to this under the post. It's an odd post to make as one of your first since the change, but it makes sense as a massive flex.

Of course, this shouldn't come as much surprise to anyone who keeps up with the Toronto superstar's many fit pics, looks, and style choices. He's always doing something notable with his clothing, so he's got to have a sprawling selection to work with on any given day.

Is Drake On Tha Carter VI?

Elsewhere, we're sure that some of these pieces will make an appearance during Drake's upcoming U.K. and Europe tour, which he will embark on alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR. The $ome $exy $ongs 4 U duo has been dominating 2025 so far, and we're sure this will extend that success.

This also joins Drizzy's three-night headlining slots at London's Wireless Festival, a historic occasion for the shindig's 20th anniversary. Those distinct sets will feature PND and Summer Walker, "the Mandem" (possibly many U.K. collaborators), and Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel. For those curious, that will go down from July 11 to July 13.

However, other fans are more concerned with Drake's disappointing absence from one of 2025's most anticipated hip-hop projects. Many fans wanted him to connect with Lil Wayne again on his comeback album Tha Carter VI, but that didn't pan out. It turns out that earlier reports of a possible collaboration didn't manifest. Hopefully they have another collab in the near future.