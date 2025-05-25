Drake Confirms OVO Fest Is Returning In 2025

Drake confirmed that his iconic music festival, OVO Fest, will be returning this year. He made the announcement while making an appearance at Central Cee's concert in Toronto on Saturday night. As seen in a clip circulating on social media, the audience erupted into cheers when he confirmed the news.

"OVO Fest is back this year," he told his fans. On social media, reactions to the announcement have been more mixed. While many users on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed they'll be going, others questioned whether it will be the same after Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar. One user wrote: "This dude career has freefalled. Anit no way he announcing a tour at someone else is show. After the beef he has done everything through other artists. Sad."

Drake hasn't hosted an OVO Fest since 2022, when he welcomed Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Nelly Furtado, and several more artists to Toronto. He's put on the event several times since it's inception back in 2010, bringing out a number of stars over the years. Other performers in the past have included J. Cole, Big Sean, Lauryn Hill, Trey Songz, 50 Cent, The Weeknd, and many more.

Despite the announcement of a 2025 OVO Fest, Drake didn't provide any further details on what fans can expect from this year's festival. He didn't announce dates nor a lineup.

Drake New Album

While Drake didn't give any details about OVO Fest, he has been hinting at having a new album in the works. He confirmed the news while streaming on Kick with Adin Ross, as caught by Rolling Stone. “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album,” Drake said, referencing $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. He added: “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.”