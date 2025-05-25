Drake Confirms OVO Fest Is Returning In 2025

BY Cole Blake 2.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For OVO Fest In Toronto For Caribana 2017
TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 07: Drake Performs at OVO Fest In Toronto For Caribana 2017 on August 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin)
Drake has plenty in store for fans in 2025, including a new album, the return of OVO Fest, and more.

Drake confirmed that his iconic music festival, OVO Fest, will be returning this year. He made the announcement while making an appearance at Central Cee's concert in Toronto on Saturday night. As seen in a clip circulating on social media, the audience erupted into cheers when he confirmed the news.

"OVO Fest is back this year," he told his fans. On social media, reactions to the announcement have been more mixed. While many users on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed they'll be going, others questioned whether it will be the same after Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar. One user wrote: "This dude career has freefalled. Anit no way he announcing a tour at someone else is show. After the beef he has done everything through other artists. Sad."

Drake hasn't hosted an OVO Fest since 2022, when he welcomed Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Nelly Furtado, and several more artists to Toronto. He's put on the event several times since it's inception back in 2010, bringing out a number of stars over the years. Other performers in the past have included J. Cole, Big Sean, Lauryn Hill, Trey Songz, 50 Cent, The Weeknd, and many more.

Despite the announcement of a 2025 OVO Fest, Drake didn't provide any further details on what fans can expect from this year's festival. He didn't announce dates nor a lineup.

Read More: Drake Cheekily Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s Claim That He’s A Gambling Addict

Drake New Album

While Drake didn't give any details about OVO Fest, he has been hinting at having a new album in the works. He confirmed the news while streaming on Kick with Adin Ross, as caught by Rolling Stone. “Thank you to everybody that’s streaming the album,” Drake said, referencing $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. He added: “Every time, every journey. Working on a new album, it’s a slap.”

He also posted a cryptic message on Instagram, earlier this year, about entering a "new chapter" in his career. In doing so, he warned fans that the direction he's heading in might leave them "feeling uneasy."

Read More: Drake Continues To Build New Album Buzz As Fans Read Into "ICEMAN" Teases

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For OVO Fest In Toronto For Caribana 2017 Music DJ Akademiks Causes Uproar By Putting Drake's "OVO Fest" Above Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" 14.5K
Drake Performs At O2 Arena In London Music Drake And The Weeknd Appear To Hate Eachother In Resurfaced "100 Gigs" Clip 9.3K
Image via HNHH Original Content All 6 OVO Fests, Ranked 33.0K
Aubrey &amp; The Three Amigos Tour - Chicago, Illinois Music Fans Debate Drake's "Back To Back" Performance Following Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" Concert 10.4K