Jay-Z Seen Supporting Beyonce Backstage At NFL Christmas Halftime Show Amid Legal Bout

Jay's case is currently not in his favor at the moment, but that didn't stop him from supporting his wife.

Jay-Z is currently up against it right now in his tense rape allegation from an anonymous woman. Him and his lawyer, Alex Spiro, as well as the Jane Doe's, Tony Buzbee, have been trading insults, amendments to their legal docs. Hov and his rep have been trying a lot of different methods to try and speed this up too. However, their offensive strategy is sort of backfiring at the moment. Yesterday, Buzbee was able to secure a win thanks to Judge Torres' ruling. "Carter's lawyer's relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client. The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it."

It's a bit ironic how this all played out, especially considering how Jay and Spiro were going after Buzbee for the same tactics. With that said, this all basically means that the Roc Nation superior will be seeing this play out. We can only imagine how frustrating this could be for Hov, but he's trying to still be present for his family mentally and physically. For example, we saw him on the red carpet of the Mufasa: The Lion King film not too long ago. His wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy both had roles in the spin-off film.

Jay-Z Is Going To Be There For Beyonce No Matter What

They have both been busy as of late as well, especially the matriarch. She also had the privilege of performing at halftime for her hometown Houston Texans. They squared off against the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas day, and the broadcaster, Netflix, was able to recruit the megastar to perform songs from COWBOY CARTER. Some of the album's guests, including Post Malone and Shaboozey, were there to assist on their respective tracks.