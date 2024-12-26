Beyonce Follows Up Christmas NFL Halftime Show With Exciting New Teaser

What's next from the Queen? We don't know, but it's coming sooner than you think.

Beyonce recently rocked the stage at the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens' Christmas NFL game's halftime show on Wednesday (December 25), which obviously left a lot of fans not just excited, but also hungry for much, much more. Fortunately, it seems like she decided to follow up quickly, as she shared a new teaser trailer on her social media pages after the performance that, despite being quite vague, created a lot of hype for what's to come. Moreover, the teaser features the Houston native basically emulating the COWBOY CARTER cover by waving the United States' flag while sitting on top of a white horse as gallops and trumpets ring off in the background. "January 14, 2025," the teaser reads at one point, and the caption reads "Look at that horse."

So... what does this mean? Many fans seem to have landed on either of these two options: Beyoncé's third installment of her RENAISSANCE/CC trilogy or more tour dates. Of course, we doubt that either possibility will actually drop on that date, as January 14 will probably come with a more formal announcement for something else down the line. Whatever it is, we know that it will be very successful, as many think that the superstar even keeps legendary hip-hop careers afloat.

Beyonce Is Coming Back Soon...

With that speculation in mind, plus the rest of Beyoncé's magnanimous career, whatever arrives on January 14 will most likely cause pandemonium. Sure, it will come with some hate too, but her peers know how well she handles herself in those situations. "Honey, they done called her everything from a witch to the Illuminati," Drea Kelly recently remarked concerning the superstar. "So for her to know what it's like to be in this space where people create this narrative about you, they love to hate you, they say what they want to, but they always lurking and watching what you doing."