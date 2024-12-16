Drea Kelly Explains How Beyonce Deals With The Haters

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Finals-Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors
Jun 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Beyonce and Jay-Z in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Superstardom breeds disdain, and hatred can only be balanced out with confidence.

Drea Kelly knows a thing or two about controversial celebrity culture, and the type of scrutiny that public figures get for either justified or unjustified reasons. On that last note, she recently spoke during a conversation with Carlos King on how Beyonce handles her haters and the amount of narratives that launched against her over the years. Overall, it's not that different from other remarks about trolls and negative energy on the Internet that you have heard from other artists and celebrities in the past. But given where we're at in 2024, it's hard not to look at this clip in a darker context.

"Beyoncé don't even do choreography to her own songs," Drea Kelly remarked. "You ain't never seen her do it. She ain't gon' never do it. [...] It was the joy and the smile on her face that did it for me. 'Cause it wasn't like – when I say just smiling, happy, in her peace. 'Cause I am you, and you are me, ma'am. Honey, they done called her everything from a witch to the Illuminati. So for her to know what it's like to be in this space where people create this narrative about you, they love to hate you, they say what they want to, but they always lurking and watching what you doing.

Read More: Beyonce Hops On Drea Kelly’s Iconic “II Hands II Heaven” Dance Trend

Drea Kelly Voices Admiration For Beyonce's Resilience

"'Cause y'all haters are the MVP, honey," Drea Kelly continued concerning Beyoncé. "Y'all have perfect attendance, y'all are employee of the month. Y'all [haters] don't miss a day to hate and. So to see that, to be, like, 'What?' She got it. And again, I'm not one for... Validation is for valet. It's for cars. So it wasn't a validation thing. It was woman to woman. Mother to mother. Being in this business. I see you, girl."

Beyond Beyoncé, Drea Kelly recently responded to people blaming her for R. Kelly's alleged abuse of their daughter. She said that she did everything she could to get her out of that situation, but the police always told her that there wasn't much they could do. Sometimes, it can feel like the world is against you.

Read More: NFL Grants Beyonce Extra Time During Her Christmas Day Halftime Show

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...