Juvenile Claims His Higher Album Sales Give Him "Best Rapper" Title Over Jay-Z & Nas

DJ Prostyle's Birthday Party
Rapper Terius "Juvenile" Gray performs at The Club at Firestone in Orlando, Florida for DJ Prostyle's birthday party on April 24, 2005. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Juvenile said that "400 Degreez" has sold more than Nas or Jay-Z's best work, and there are many metrics to consider here.

The conversation around who is the best rapper of all time has lasted in hip-hop culture ever since the 1980s, and it will continue to define the community's values and philosophies. Of course, there are many different metrics to consider: lyrics, sales, hits, impact, influence, innovation, or a holistic combination of all those things. But according to Juvenile, the massive sales behind his classic 1998 album 400 Degreez puts him above rap legends like Jay-Z and Nas (for the record, the Cash Money MC's pick for the best rapper is Lil Wayne). He made these comments during a recent interview, specifically speaking on how people broadly compare Southern rap to more lyrically minded East Coast counterparts such as Hov and Esco and undervalue it as a result.

"A hit is a hit," Juveline's remarks began. "You don’t have to be the best rapper. Some of the best rappers… can’t make a hit. That s**t don’t mean nothing. The best rapper in the world don’t mean nothing if you ain’t got no f***ing hits. N***as always talk about 'Man, Nas, da da da, Jay-Z…' Okay, who sold the most records? I think that’s what counts, right?

Juvenile Makes A Case For Himself As A Better Rapper Than Nas & Jay-Z

"Yeah, let’s not go off the – let’s just do numbers," Juvenile continued. "Know what I’m saying? Yeah. Let’s see who sold the most records on each solo album. Numbers don’t lie, man. Pick your best Nas album. Pick your best Jay-Z album, right? Yeah. And I’m going to take [400 Degreez] and you tell me who sold the most on a solo album. I’m taking 400." For what it's worth, this project has sold over six million units as of 2021 and received a quadruple platinum certification in 2000.

Meanwhile, Nas' best-selling album, It Was Written, has sold around 3 million units, whereas Jay-Z's best-seller Hard Knock Life... Vol. 2 is right up there with 400 Degreez with 6 million units. So while Juvenile has a point here, the conversation definitely shifts when you talk about total sales across a discography, and when comparing one rapper's biggest hit to another's. There are many different metrics to consider here, and many different reasons to call someone the best rapper.

