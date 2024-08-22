Juvenile & Turk Put Airline On Blast After Heated Confrontation

Hot Boy Turk has Juvenile's back.

Earlier this week, Juvenile was on a flight to Dallas when the rapper and his wife got into an argument with airplane staff. Reportedly, passengers were forced to switch aircraft, and Juvenile was informed that he had been downgraded from first class to coach. He filmed the confrontation, showing his wife questioning why he in particular was being asked to move while she was allowed to stay.

“Man, they trying to kick me off the plane, y’all,” he says in the clip. “They trying to kick me off from America first. They tried to take me out of the first class.” The argument continued, and Juvenile eventually decided to warn the staff of his influence.

Read More: Juvenile Claims That Lil Wayne Is The Greatest Rapper Of All Time

Airline Attempts To Kick Juvenile Out Of First Class

“I’m a celebrity,” he explained. “I’m telling you this is going to be repercussions. It’s going be repercussions to this because I’m going to get off the plane, I’m going to get off the plane. I’m not going to let y’all disrespect me like that. I’m not going to let y’all choose me out. All the people on the plane and disrespect me. So I’m going to get off the plane.” Eventually, Juvenile left, but not without hitting the employees with a few choice words.