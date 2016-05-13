airline
- Pop CultureGeorge Clooney Says He Turned Down $35 Million For A Single CommercialGeorge Clooney says he once shot down a $35 million offer to do a commercial.By Cole Blake
- SocietyWoman Removed From Southwest Airlines After Calling Flight Attendant N-WordPassengers applauded her exit. By Chantilly Post
- MusicYG Says He’s Suing American Airlines After Being Kicked Off Their FlightYG calls out American Airlines for kicking him off his fight for allegedly being drunk.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTamar Braxton "Ridiculed By A Pilot For Flying While Black" In Sister's IG VideoThe singer was reprimanded in an unusual way.By Zaynab
- SocietySouthwest Pilot Arrested For Bringing Guns To St. Louis AirportEyewitnesses saw more than one pilot in cuffs, airport later denied this. By Matt F
- MusicScHoolboy Q's Dog Returned After Being Put On The Wrong Flight"Yeeerndamean made it," Q announced on Snapchat.By Trevor Smith
- LifeFrench Montana Says He's Boycotting Delta Airlines Following News Of Arabic Speaking Passengers Getting Kicked OffFrench Montana will no longer be flying Delta following Wednesday's news of them allegedly kicking off passengers for speaking arabic.By Kevin Goddard
- Viral"Boycott Delta" Trending After Airline Kicks Arabic YouTube Star Off FlightA viral video showing an Arabic man's removal from a Delta flight has inspired a "Boycott Delta" movement to proliferate online. The situation has become more complicated upon discovering that said man is a YouTube star with a penchant for making prank-style videos onboard airplanes. By Angus Walker
- NewsWale Gave United Airlines Workers A Piece Of His Mind On SnapchatThe MMG rapper wasn't too happy about missing his flight today. By Trevor Smith