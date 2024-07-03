DC The Don Channels The Sounds Of Travis Scott & Rage On "2012" EP

Milwaukee, Wisconsin underground multi-talent DC The Don is getting fans ready for a new album with this brand-new, three-track EP, 2012. The auto crooning rapper has been making waves for a couple of years now due to his atmospheric aura. He blends emo, R&B, rage, and psychedelic trap together, as he usually emanates the styles of your favorite superstars. Whether it be Juice WRLD , Travis Scott , Playboi Carti, or Lil Uzi Vert , he has covered all their respective sounds numerous times. This time with 2012, DC The Don is replicating La Flame and Yeat mostly. Even though you can check out this aesthetic from other artists, he does still come across as engaging and full of energy. The track we are currently enjoying the most so far from this tape is the closer "IDK IT DEPENDS".

The instrumental creates an incredible atmosphere, and it may be the highlight of the song. It is warped, aggressive, and feels grand in scale. DC's animated adlibs that are reminiscent of earlier Travis are also a nice extra layer. If the mission of this track was to be a banger, then it passes with flying colors. Fans also seem to agree that this is the best of the trio, as it already has over 146,000 streams since its release this weekend. However, the tandem of "MR." produced by Supah Mario (Young Thug, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert) and "FULLY LOADED" are more than serviceable. As we mentioned, 2012 is just a pre-cursor for DC's fourth album which will be called REBIRTH. It does not have a release date yet, but we think it will drop in the next couple of months.