DC The Don Makes Some Bold But Accurate Proclamations On His New "REBIRTH" Album

Los Angeles, California rapper by way of Milwaukee, DC The Don, has been making waves in the underground scene for a few years. He's slowly been building his vision and his soundscape, which is a mixture of emo rap, R&B, trap, rage, and more. With every release, it seems that the 25-year-old is becoming more detail-oriented and mature. Sure, there's going to be some carefree and ignorant tracks going forward (there are some on his new album), but overall, he's growing exponentially. That is something that can be said about DC The Don on REBIRTH.
He's recognized this himself, but he's also noticed how the listeners are picking up on it. DC talked about in his recent interview with Our Generation Music, saying, "People are starting to realize that everything I'm dropping is high quality. My fans knew that, but I think now exposure is different. I think that moment (speaking on the REBIRTH single "VENUS") allowed people to understand that people hear from me it won't be some bulls***." We certainly agree with them because there really isn't much filler whatsoever on this 18-song set. You are getting a nice mixture of atmospheres, but yet they all come across as cohesive. Without much of a doubt, this is DC's strongest effort to date.
Read More: Tyler, The Creator Announces "Chromakopia: The World Tour" Guest Starring Lil Yachty & Paris Texas
Rebirth - DC The Don
REBIRTH Tracklist:
- SPOTLIGHTS
- CAN YOU BREATHE? (feat. Hello Forever)
- KNIFE IN MY BACK
- FLY ENOUGH TO BE VIRGIL
- VENUS
- LETTER 5
- GOD LEVEL
- LOW LIFE ANTHEM (feat. DAMOYEE)
- STELLA ROSE
- BEST FRIEND ONLY
- KNOCK ME OFF MY FEET with Ambre
- HOLY MATRIMONY
- BURN THE CITY
- BRAND NEW DRUGS
- SATELLITE
- HELLO WORLD (feat. Hello Forever)
- FLY 2 YOU
- WILL YOU BE MINE