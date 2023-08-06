DC The Don Has A Late Night Jam With “Tell Shyanne”

The loyal fans are already aware that DC The Don has a unique style that not many others can mimic. He proves that once again on his brand new track “Tell Shyanne.” It brings immaculate vibes and a laid-back type of energy that is sure to be a song to cruise to late at night. Furthermore, when the track begins it feels like an early 2000s R&B jam that brings the same intention of singing your heart out when you are in the feels.

A really enjoyable theme in this single is when you finally make it in an ultra-competitive industry, like music. Moreover, rap is taking over the world as one of the most listened-to genres. DC The Don expresses that in the quotable lyrics section below. Now that he has found success, people that might not have been paying much attention now want to be a part of DC’s lavish lifestyle.

Undeniable Atmosphere

Secondly, what DC The Don brings is a beat that teleports you to another world. Produced by cior, Lodoni, and Apollo, they also deserve tons of credit for making this track a future standout in DC’s discography. Lodoni hails from Brazil. He is known for his productions for Lil Uzi Vert, Pnb Rock, Lil Tecca, Kodak Black, and others. Additionally, cior has worked side-by-side with DC before, as well as DDG. DC The Don recently released his album titled FUNERAL, with the biggest song being “Fight Or Flight :/,” amassing over 16 million streams on Spotify.

Have you checked out any of DC The Don’s music? If you have, what is your favorite song of his? Additionally, who should he work with in the future? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below. Finally, keep coming back to HNHH for all the news around the underground rap scene, including new music releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ride in a new Z06 with my left hand thumbin’

Big-body bills, blue strips, all hundreds

S**t, like finally, n****, I’m stuntin’

Tell them h**s to delete my number