- Original ContentDrake’s "Honestly, Nevermind" Marks The End Of An EraDrake really did this?By Joshua Robinson
- NewsWestside Gunn Enlists Keisha Plum For Hypnotic Track "Rebirth"Westside Gunn always delivers when you least expect it.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentDoes Lil Wayne's "Rebirth" Deserve A Second Chance?Lil Wayne's notorious rock album "Rebirth" continues to stand out as an aberration in his discography, but is the divisive album simply misunderstood? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTimbaland Reveals How Addiction & Mental Health Issues Affected His MusicTimbaland opens up about his struggles in the latest episode in the "Blueprint" series. By Matt F
- NewsDeniro Farrar "Tired" VideoDeniro Farrar shared dark "Tired" visuals. By Patrick Lyons
- InterviewsDeniro Farrar Breaks Down "Cult Rap" And His "Left-Field" StatusDeniro Farrar explains his "organic" Cult Rap movement and discusses his reluctance to work with buzzing artists. By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentRebirth Pt. 3: The Evolution Of The MCRap is filled with a lot of MCs. No question. But what separates one rapper from the next? An artist's hometown is about as blurred as his flow and look compared to other like-minded entertainers. With the Internet and blogging, it's even harder to find an MC that's truly a product of where he represents. While we're growing to accept that sound does not need to be regional anymore, how have MCs evolved with the influx of independent labels, the blogosphere, and other elements of the millennial generation? By Chris Richburg
- Original ContentRebirth Pt. 2: The Evolution Of A Rap CollaborationLooking back, collaborations seemed to be more authentic as rappers gathered in the studio to vibe and create a certified masterpiece. With the impact of the internet and social media, the thought of an actual collabo seems a distant memory as artists exchange verses via e-mail and never meet up until it's time to shoot the video or perform live. With this, has the vibe of a true collaboration fallen off? Are there any artists and beatmakers that actually show up and work face-to-face to craft a tune completely from scratch?By Chris Richburg
- Original ContentRebirth Pt. 1: The Evolution Of A Rap GroupMany rappers came to prominence first as part of a group ( i.e. EPMD, Public Enemy, N.W.A., Wu-Tang Clan, and the list goes on). As time progressed, the concept (or rather unity) of the group would take a backseat to the individual. Whether it be the fans picking out whichever member they prefer, or whether there is that one particular member standing out amongst the rest (i.e. Andre 3000), the seeds were planted for one individual to embark on their own into the hip-hop wilderness. In light of this, has the nail been placed in the coffin, or is there still a bit of life left in the group concept? By Chris Richburg
- NewsStream Deniro Farrar's New EP "Rebirth"Listen to North Carolina's Deniro Farrar's lastest effort, "Rebirth."By Rose Lilah
- SongsNoticeDeniro Farrar shares his new track, "Notice".By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsDeniro Farrar Explains The Uplifting Nature Of Cult RapWatch Deniro Farrar explain the uplifting nature of Cult Rap. By hnhh
- NewsDeniro Farrar Reveals Cover Art And Tracklist For Upcoming "Rebirth" EPDeniro Farrar has unveiled the tracklist and cover art for his highly anticipated "Rebirth" EP.By hnhh
- News#CultChronicles: Deniro Farrar SXSW Vlog VideoWatch Deniro Farrar's new #CultChronicles SXSW Vlog.By hnhh
- NewsDeniro Farrar "XXL Freshman Class Of 2014 Pitch" VideoWatch Deniro Farrar's XXL Freshman Class Of 2014 pitch.By hnhh
- NewsBurning BillsListen to a new cut from Deniro Farrar with Lunice, "Burning Bills."By Rose Lilah
- NewsFull Album Stream For Eric Bellinger's "ReBirth"Check out Eric Bellinger's new 32-track two-disc album, "ReBirth."By Rose Lilah
- Songs9 LivesEric Bellinger drops a new single with Ty Dolla $ign & Too Short, "9 Lives."By Rose Lilah