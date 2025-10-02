Lil Wayne Fans Shocked By Preview Of New Guitar-Led Song

Lil Wayne recently performed for a crowd of rowdy fans, who expressed much surprise when he decided to preview a new song for them. After wailing on electric guitar for a bit, he entered a ballad reminiscent of a rock-country-ish track with some hip-hop flair in the flows, with all the ridiculous but nonetheless striking lyrics folks know and love him for.

The Neighborhood Talk caught one particularly big fan's recording of this on Instagram, which they seem to have loved. "Wayne's new song just ended me RELEASE IT IMMEDIATELY," the video's caption read. We will see whether or not he does so soon, and fans in the comments section under the IG post below seemed to like the vibe as well.

Of course, this is notable because of Lil Wayne's recent critical performance. His new album Tha Carter VI was panned by a lot of audiences, whether longtime Weezy defenders, casual listeners, rap snobs, or folks who have been proclaiming his supposed fall-off for years. Perhaps this inspired a lot more creativity and risk in the studio, although we've seen him go down this path before.

After all, who can forget Lil Wayne's 2010 album Rebirth, his foray into rock which barely anyone liked at the time? In retrospect, it seems like many fans gained new appreciation for the divergence, but who knows if it would actually result in a better studio album attempt? In any case, we'd rather him try than not at all.

Young Thug Lil Wayne Beef

Elsewhere, Lil Wayne's feuds also experienced a recent reevaluation. This is because of what Young Thug said about their alleged tensions, clarifying that they squashed everything years ago and even have a collab album's worth of heaters in the vault that they chose not to drop at the time.