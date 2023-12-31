DC The Don Reflects On Tour Life In New Track "BACKSTAGE"

Earlier this week, DC The Don dropped his new project Sacred Heart 2 just in time for the holidays. The Milwaukee-born performer shared a message with Twitter followers ahead of the release, revealing that it was his curated gift to his fans. According to the 24-year-old, his car was robbed a while back, and the perpetrator stole his laptop and hard drive.

While he admits that the mix isn't necessarily up to his standards on some tracks, he wanted to release them for fans anyway. The project is a follow-up to the Sacred Heart mixtape he dropped on Christmas in 2022 to hold fans over for his third studio album. He went on to unleash Funeral in May of last year.

Read More: DC The Don: A Rising Force In Emo Rap

DC The Don Unveils Sacred Heart 2

"I couldn't mix these but I wanted you to have them," he wrote alongside a kiss emoji. There a quite a few standout songs on Sacred Heart 2, but one that's quickly become a fan favorite is "BACKSTAGE." The mellow track sees the Wisconsin native reminisce about being on the road, and all of the exciting chaos that comes along with it.

DC The Don doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon, with a new project already in the works. Rebirth, his follow-up to Funeral, is slated for release sometime in 2024. Listeners have yet to hear an official release date, but it's safe to say they can't wait. What do you think of DC The Don's track "BACKSTAGE" from Sacred Heart 2? Will you be adding the song to your playlist? How are you liking the album so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Obviously, I ran up a check they say they proud of me

In New York, just straight off the plane, do a shopping spree

I'm in London, just ran up some money feel like Central Cee

She like "Where your swag boy, where your swag?"

Off the galaxy

Read More: DC The Don Has A Late Night Jam With "Tell Shyanne"

[Via]