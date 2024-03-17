DC The Don Finally Puts "SACRED HEART 2 (+)" On Streaming

DC The Don is an intriguing artist that has won over quite a bit of hip-hop fans. His melodic, dark, and emo-inspired style is entrancing, and his music is perfect for those late-night drives. One series of projects that his supporters adore is the SACRED HEART mixtapes. Today, DC The Don is back to bring out SACRED HEART 2 (+).

If you follow our page closely, you may be a little confused. We have previously talked about this project a couple of months ago. DC The Don first dropped SACRED HEART 2 (+) in January, right at the start of the year new year in fact. However, it never got put on the streaming pillars such as Spotify, Apple Music, and etc. Now, that mysterious drought is over.

Listen To SACRED HEART 2 (+) By DC The Don

In addition to DC giving this collection of coveted tracks to fans across all platforms, he added another track. So now, instead of 22 records, there are 23. "NOBODY" is the newcomer to the party and it appears at the very end of the tracklist. Be sure to check out the widespread release from DC with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, SACRED HEART 2 (+), by DC The Don? What tracks are you gravitating toward right now and why? Where are you ranking this tape amongst the rest of his discography? Is this the better tape than its predecessor? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding DC The Don. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

SACRED HEART 2 (+) Tracklist:

THE FALL OFF TILLY ADLIBS DIFFERENT TYPE KODAK BLACK 1ST OFF NICE TO MEET ME LETS GO BAND 4 BAND PERSONA BACKSTAGE MILLION AUTOBOT! MET AT A PARTY SOUTH MEMPHIS POWER/LESS ELECTRONICS VOICE ON MY END SCREAMING THRU THE WALLS IF U WANNA TALK ANGEL DUST I SHOULDVE TOLD YA JUST KEEP RUNNING BURNING MY SKIN NOBODY

