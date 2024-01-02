DC The Don Releases Coveted Throwaways On New Mixtape "SACRED HEART 2 (+)"

A few days ago we compiled a list of five artists who we expect to really blow up in 2024. We went for names that were starting to garner some attention but have not reached the maximum potential just yet. After sitting with it for the past week or so, there might have been someone who should have made the cut. DC The Don, a Wisconsin native, was grossly underlooked.

He can sing and rap and floats around the trap and melodic rap subgenres. DC shares similarities with other artists in these lanes, but is developing a unique sound. Last year he impressed us with some singles such as "Tell Shyanne" and his deluxe version of FUNERAL. DC The Don is back now to deliver a sequel to his SACRED HEART mixtape series.

Listen To SACRED HEART 2 (+) By DC The Don

https://soundcloud.com/dcthedon/sets/sacred-heart-2

This second installment is currently available on Soundcloud and YouTube. However, it will be out on other DSPs on January 24 according to Genius. Additionally, this was something that DC really wanted the fans to listen to. He explained in detail why. "Psa. Sacred heart 2 is a body of work that was purely curated for the fans. I know the mixing is s*** on some songs most of these are lost records from when my car was robbed & they took my hard drive/laptop. so I couldn’t mix these but I wanted you to have them."

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new mixtape, SACRED HEART 2 (+), by DC The Don? Is this the better of the two SACRED HEART tapes, why or why not? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most so far? Do you think we snubbed him from the five artists to watch out for in 2024 list? Who is his closest comparison as a rapper and singer?

SACRED HEART 2 (+) Tracklist:

THE FALL OFF TILLY ADLIBS DIFFERENT TYPE KODAK BLACK 1ST OFF NICE TO MEET ME LETS GO BAND 4 BAND PERSONA BACKSTAGE MILLION AUTOBOT! MET AT A PARTY SOUTH MEMPHIS POWER/LESS ELECTRONICS VOICE ON MY END SCREAMING THRU THE WALLS IF U WANNA TALK ANGEL DUST I SHOULDVE TOLD YA JUST KEEP RUNNING BURNING MY SKIN

