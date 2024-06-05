The Game’s New Project “Time” Is Now Available For Pre-Save

The Game has new music arriving very soon.

The Game has been making plenty of headlines lately, though most of them have surrounded his beef with Rick Ross and other controversial antics. Now, however, the hitmaker is gearing up to unleash a new mixtape. He took to Instagram to share the news earlier today, confirming that Time will drop this Thursday at midnight.

He unveiled the cover art alongside the release date, also adding a pre-save link for fans looking to get in first. "An STB x Game mixtape vibe for those who need new music. #Time available now on all platforms," he captioned the post. Of course, followers have now flooded his comments section with big reactions to the exciting announcement. "Let’s go it’s game time," one supporter writes. "Let's Go Game!" another says.

Time Drops This Thursday At Midnight

The Game has yet to unveil an official tracklist for the project at the time of writing, though he did tag Woodboy Gee, Stunna 4 Vegas, and more in his post, hinting that they may be featured on the project. Time will follow the release of various collaborative singles, as well as his scathing Rick Ross diss track, "Freeway's Revenge." It arrived as a result of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral lyrical battle, in which Rick Ross sided with K-Dot. The Game sided with Drizzy, on the other hand, which ultimately created some tension.