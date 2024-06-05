The Game’s New Project “Time” Is Now Available For Pre-Save

BYCaroline Fisher98 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Game's Release Of "Drillmatic"
VENICE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Rapper The Game attends the release of "Drillmatic" at the Gall3ry By Koll3ctiff on August 12, 2022 in Venice, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
The Game has new music arriving very soon.

The Game has been making plenty of headlines lately, though most of them have surrounded his beef with Rick Ross and other controversial antics. Now, however, the hitmaker is gearing up to unleash a new mixtape. He took to Instagram to share the news earlier today, confirming that Time will drop this Thursday at midnight.

He unveiled the cover art alongside the release date, also adding a pre-save link for fans looking to get in first. "An STB x Game mixtape vibe for those who need new music. #Time available now on all platforms," he captioned the post. Of course, followers have now flooded his comments section with big reactions to the exciting announcement. "Let’s go it’s game time," one supporter writes. "Let's Go Game!" another says.

Read More: Nick Young Recalls Watching The Game Punch An Off-Duty Cop In The Face During A Basketball Game

Time Drops This Thursday At Midnight

The Game has yet to unveil an official tracklist for the project at the time of writing, though he did tag Woodboy Gee, Stunna 4 Vegas, and more in his post, hinting that they may be featured on the project. Time will follow the release of various collaborative singles, as well as his scathing Rick Ross diss track, "Freeway's Revenge." It arrived as a result of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral lyrical battle, in which Rick Ross sided with K-Dot. The Game sided with Drizzy, on the other hand, which ultimately created some tension.

Rick Ross has yet to respond to The Game's diss, instead laughing it off in a short Instagram video. The "How We Do" rapper alleges that Ross actually had a response prepared, however, and simply decided not to drop it out of fear. Are you looking forward to hearing The Game's upcoming project, Time, once it finally drops? What features are you hoping to see on the new project? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: The Game Clowns Sean Kingston’s Mother After Her Mugshot Surfaces Online

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Premiere Of Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' "Straight Outta Compton" - ArrivalsMusicThe Game Addresses Rick Ross’ Lukewarm Reaction To New Diss Track6.6K
2015 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards - Red CarpetMusicRick Ross Reacts To The Game's Explosive Diss Track "Freeway's Revenge"19.7K
Legendz Of The Streetz Featuring Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Trina And DJ Drama - Birmingham, ALMusicRick Ross Learns To Roller Skate Instead Of Responding To The Game2.3K
Game Rick Ross Diss Freeways Revenge Explained Lyrics Hip Hop NewsMusicThe Game "Freeway's Revenge": How He Brutally Dissected Rick Ross' Persona6.3K