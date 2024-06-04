Nick Young Recalls Watching The Game Punch An Off-Duty Cop In The Face During A Basketball Game

BYAlexander Cole662 Views
Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 04: Nick Young #6 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on December 4, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Nick Young has some war stories.

Nick Young is someone who played for quite a while in the NBA. Overall, the role player was a bit of a journeyman, especially late in his career. However, he got to play with some of the best players in the history of the league. For instance, he got to play with none other than Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers. Consequently, Young spent a lot of time in Los Angeles and he got to witness a lot of interesting situations go down. This is especially true while playing pick-up basketball.

For instance, Young was recently on VladTV where he got to speak on his experience playing with The Game. It all started when Young was asked to pick between Chris Brown and The Game, in the context of who is better on the court. Young noted that Brown was better as The Game is someone who mostly uses his size. This subsequently led to a discussion about how The Game used to try and punk Young on the court. Moreover, it led to Young recalling the time he saw The Game punch an off-duty cop in the middle of a match.

Nick Young Speaks On The Game's Playing Style

This is an event that went down about a decade ago, and it ultimately led to The Game taking a plea deal where he had to be placed on probation. In the VladTV interview, he cut to an old clip of The Game revealing that jail time probably would have been better than what he went through during his probation period. Having said that, it's clear that The Game is a competitive man on the court. Whether he's playing NBA stars or random people off the street, he always brings intensity, which is what you want in a teammate.

Let us know what you think of this story from Nick Young, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that playing pick-up basketball should elicit this type of response? What was the wildest thing you've ever done while playing a sport? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

