Drake Hit With A Flurry Of Unfortunate Jokes And Snide Comments Following Kids' Choice Awards Announcement

BYAlexander Cole1131 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
Drake has had it rough over the last month or so.

During his feud with Kendrick Lamar, Drake was hit with some incredibly heavy allegations. Overall, the biggest one was that he liked underage girls. Furthermore, Kendrick accused the megastar of consistently employing sex offenders, and allowing his child around them. These are allegations that were made on songs like "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us." Eventually, Drake came out and replied to these allegations on "The Heart Part 6."

“Drake is not a name that you gon’ see on no sex offender list, Eazy-Duz-It/ You mentionin’ A minor, but n****s gotta B sharp and tell the fans, ‘Who was it?’/ You thought you left D flat, D major,” he rapped. Unfortunately for Drake, his latest awards nomination has proven to be an unfortunate one, and there wasn't really anything he could do about it. As Complex reported on Tuesday, he is now up for a Kids' Choice Award. He will be battling The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Usher for Favorite Male Artist.

Read More: Drake's "Scary Hours" Mixtapes, Ranked

Drake Gets A Nomination

Following this news, fans rushed to Twitter to post memes filled with Kendrick's allegations against Drizzy. Clips from "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us" were running rampant, while others simply looked to remix the lyrics to those songs. It was all very unfortunate, but indicative of how the internet operates these days. Now that Kendrick has planted that seed, it will be hard for Drake to separate himself from the jokes. Only time will tell whether or not fans opt to forget or continue the memes for years to come.

Twitter Reacts

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the fans have been taking all of this too far? Do you believe that there is any way Drake could potentially escape these types of jokes in the future? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Reveals Drake's Unusual Sleep Schedule

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - ShowMusicDJ Akademiks Claims Drake Has A Secret Hater And Fans Are Speculating That It's Travis Scott15.8K
First Down Friday Hosted By Dwight FreeneyMusicDrake's "Wah Gwan Delilah" & J. Cole's "Grippy" Features Have Fans Crowning Kendrick Lamar As The "Boogeyman"5.3K
Celebrities At Paris Saint-Germain v ESTAC TroyesMusicDJ Akademiks, Rick Ross, & More React To Kendrick Lamar's Latest Drake Diss37.4K
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - ArrivalsMusicYasiin Bey's Drake Apology Has Fans Theorizing That A Call Was Made To J Prince9.8K