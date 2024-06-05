Drake Hit With A Flurry Of Unfortunate Jokes And Snide Comments Following Kids' Choice Awards Announcement

Drake has had it rough over the last month or so.

During his feud with Kendrick Lamar, Drake was hit with some incredibly heavy allegations. Overall, the biggest one was that he liked underage girls. Furthermore, Kendrick accused the megastar of consistently employing sex offenders, and allowing his child around them. These are allegations that were made on songs like "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us." Eventually, Drake came out and replied to these allegations on "The Heart Part 6."

“Drake is not a name that you gon’ see on no sex offender list, Eazy-Duz-It/ You mentionin’ A minor, but n****s gotta B sharp and tell the fans, ‘Who was it?’/ You thought you left D flat, D major,” he rapped. Unfortunately for Drake, his latest awards nomination has proven to be an unfortunate one, and there wasn't really anything he could do about it. As Complex reported on Tuesday, he is now up for a Kids' Choice Award. He will be battling The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Usher for Favorite Male Artist.

Drake Gets A Nomination

Following this news, fans rushed to Twitter to post memes filled with Kendrick's allegations against Drizzy. Clips from "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us" were running rampant, while others simply looked to remix the lyrics to those songs. It was all very unfortunate, but indicative of how the internet operates these days. Now that Kendrick has planted that seed, it will be hard for Drake to separate himself from the jokes. Only time will tell whether or not fans opt to forget or continue the memes for years to come.

Twitter Reacts