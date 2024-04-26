Big Sean Teases New Album During 2024 NFL Draft Show

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 25: Rapper Big Sean performs prior to the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Let's see what LP No. 6 has in store.

Big Sean joined Eminem and Smokey Robinson as celebrity musicians who, in one way or another, formed part of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday night (April 25). Moreover, in his case, he gave fans and patrons a 30-minute set spanning over some of his biggest-ever hits, dedicating a couple to football players and teams while making his love for the Detroit Lions very clear. However, most excitingly for hip-hop fans, the Detroit MC teased that he's working hard on his next album, which would be the follow-up to 2020's Detroit 2. Considering how much hardcore fans and non-believers liked not just that album, but also his recent material, then we have a potential smash hit in the cards coming very soon.

Furthermore, this includes the rapper's most recent single, "Precision," and something that this performance proved as well. It was great to see him revisit his catalog with some revamped skill and all that he's learned throughout his extensive and wide-ranging career. Big Sean also remarked on how this was his first hometown show in almost two years. "The fact I went to school right around the corner from here…" he recalled. "I used to record right around the corner at my homie’s studio, and this was all I ever wanted to do, man. So I just gotta say thank you for anybody who’s ever heard a song of mine, sang it at a bar, purchased a song."

Big Sean Performing At The 2024 NFL Draft

Elsewhere, the 36-year-old spoke on how he almost got a truly legendary hometown crossover to happen, but it just didn't pan out. "It reminded me of an old Eminem [beat," Big Sean said in an Essence cover story about a J Dilla instrumental he had while working on Detroit 2. "And when I sent it to Em, he was like, ‘Man, I like the Dilla beat, for sure. I get it.’" Apparently, Marshall Mathers chose to join the posse cut "Friday Night Cypher" instead.

Meanwhile, if you want to see more of the Sean Don's talents, you should definitely check out his recent Tiny Desk Concert. Are you excited for whatever he's got in store for us next? Whatever the case, drop your takes down in the comments section below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Big Sean.

