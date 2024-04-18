Big Sean Headlining NFL Draft Concert Series In Hometown Detroit

Big Sean has always repped his hometown of Detroit, Michigan. Now, he is going to walk across the NFL Draft stage in his city. No, he's not getting drafted, but he is going to be the headline act of the NFL Draft. The NFL has announced the Big Seaon will headline its Bud Light NFL Draft Concert Series. Along with other artists and Detroit favorites, Sean will look to put on for his city on the biggest nights of the year. The Draft takes place next week on April 25th and 26th.

Sean Will Perform on day one of the draft. Sean will tasked with hyping up the crowd at Campus Martius Park for the night's festivities. The draft is already a must-see TV, so Big Sean adds another layer to the broadcast. The Bears hold the number one overall pick, and there are numerous teams trying to change their franchise's fortunes in this draft. The Bears' likely first overall pick will be USC's Caleb Williams. It's a big night for every fan. I hope their team gets a future star and Big Sean gets to show up for the home crowd.

Read More: Big Sean NPR "Tiny Desk" Review

Big Sean Set To Kick Off The NFL Draft Concert

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Rapper Big Sean performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Big Sean will hold down day one of the NFL Draft Concert Series. The Detroit Youth Choir will hit the stage on day two. Bazzi, a Michigan native, will close out the NFL Draft Concert Series. The show is completely free for fans. The event is on a first-come, first-served basis. Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content at the NFL, said of the event in a statement: “With the Draft coming to Detroit, we knew the importance of representing the rich cultural history and music legacy of this city as part of our NFL Draft Concert Series,” Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content at the NFL said. “With an incredible lineup of headliners who all hail from the region, we’re excited for these great artists to help us create an amazing on-site experience for our fans and prospects.”