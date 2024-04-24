Big Sean Is Fed Up Of Twitter And Its Newfound Horniness

Big Sean is an artist who understands how important social media can be when it comes to promoting one's music. Unfortunately, some social media platforms have actively gotten worse. Overall, there are also some social media platforms that appear to be under attack from the United States government. Looking at you, TikTok. However, nothing can match the downfall of Twitter, which is now known as X. Ever since Elon Musk purchased the platform, it has gone down the drain. The user experience is truly awful, and it is full of edge lords.

Perhaps the worst part about Twitter right now, is the sheer abundance of ridiculous bots. These bots are pornographic in nature, as they are constantly promoting OnlyFans pages. Ultimately, the spam has gotten a bit overbearing, and user of the app have had enough. This is especially true when you consider how Musk had made it a part of his mandate to get rid of such bots. Instead, the problem has only gotten worse. Recently, Big Sean took to Twitter to lament this fact.

Big Sean Speaks Out

"Its hornier than pornhub on here, sheesh. Damn near gotta be dolo just to open dis b*tch up… this is NOT one them tweets to drop no freaky shit under either," Big Sean wrote. Funny enough, the rapper ended up restricting who could reply to the tweet. Otherwise, it would have been a disaster in the replies. It just speaks to how Twitter is failing right now, and artists as well as the average person, are taking notice.

