Drake Fires Back At Everyone On Leaked Diss Track, But It Might Be AI

Fans have been eagerly awaiting a response from Drake ever since Kendrick Lamar went after him on his collab with Future and Metro Boomin, "Like That." Up until now, it's been mostly radio silence from the Toronto-born performer. Now, however, a clip of what's said to be a new Drizzy track called "Drop And Give Me 50" is making its rounds on social media. In the song, he seemingly takes shots at Kendrick, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, and more. The only catch is that it could have been created using AI.

Almost immediately after the song appeared online, listeners began to speculate that it wasn't crafted by the real Drake. This is unconfirmed at the time of writing, and the song has now been mostly wiped from Twitter/X. Whether it's real or not, commenters are analyzing Drake's alleged bars to the fullest extent.

Drake's Diss Track Allegedly Leaks Online

"I get more love in the city that you're from n***a / Metro shut yo h*e a*s up and make some drums, n***a," he seemingly rhymes, calling Metro Boomin out by name. "Pip-squeak, pipe down/You ain't in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down/Travis got you wiped down/Savage got you wiped down/Like your label, boy you Interscope right now," he also allegedly fires back at Kendrick. He even may have addressed J. Cole deleting his own response to Kendrick and apologizing. "And that f*cking song y'all got is not starting beef with us/This sh*t been brewing in a pot, now I'm heating up/I don't care what Cole think, that Dot sh*t was weak as f*ck," he seemingly spits.

Only time will tell if the track is real or not. For the time being, fans are begging Drake to address the rumored "leak." What do you think of an alleged Drake response track surfacing online? Do you think it's AI or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

