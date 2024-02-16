Usher Smacks Nicki Minaj's Butt In Resurfaced Clip, Leaving Boosie Badazz Astounded

Recently, an old clip of Usher performing alongside Nicki Minaj resurfaced, and Boosie Badazz can't believe his eyes. In the clip, Nicki's seen holding a microphone as Usher plays bass, but that's not what got Boosie up in arms. At one point in the clip, Usher kneels down and proceeds to repeatedly bump his shoulder and head into the femcee's backside, finishing the stunt off with a smack. Notably, Nicki gave Usher a serious side-eye after the fact, though he just continued to perform as if nothing had ever happened.

While some fans think Nicki's reaction indicates that she was upset by the bizarre act, others believe that it was all just a pre-planned part of the show. Boosie Badazz strongly disagrees, however. According to him, Usher went way too far, and Nicki didn't see it coming. During a recent Instagram Live, the Louisiana-born performer chatted with his barber about the clip, arguing that Nicki wasn't at all pleased with Usher's behavior.

Boosie Badazz Reacts To Bizarre Usher Stunt

"Did you see when he smacked Nicki Minaj on the a**?" he begins, looking bewildered. "I gotta show you that. Nicki Minaj looked at him like, 'N***a is you cr*zy?'" Boosie continued, expressing his disbelief to those around him, who didn't seem nearly as shocked as he was. "Her reaction was like, 'Did you just do that?' Bro, she was caught off guard, it wasn't in rehearsals. If it ain't in rehearsals you don't do it period, I don't give a damn. She's not an actor, it's not a movie. She plays the piano!"

What do you think of the resurfaced clip of Usher bumping up against Nicki Minaj's backside? What about Boosie's reaction to it? Do you agree with him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

