Boosie Badazz Dresses Up For Bob Marley Movie In Rasta Hat & Dreadlock Wig

Boosie Badazz is a big movie fan, as evidenced by his recent controversial rant about The Color Purple pushing an LGBTQIA2+ agenda. But a lot of that fandom doesn't have to manifest in backlash-worthy ways like that. Sometimes, it can be as simple as your choice of outfit to go see a particular flick, and his drip for the Bob Marley: One Love biopic was certainly on-brand. Moreover, the Baton Rouge MC donned a Rastafarian hat and a dreadlock wig, in addition to a yellow sweatshirt and shoes, when he went to see the film with his daughter on Wednesday (February 14).

Furthermore, this was the same day that the Kingsley Ben-Adir-starring movie released, and this take on the iconic reggae legend has mixed reviews so far. While Boosie still hasn't dropped his review and his take on the whole thing, maybe his infamy surrounding his takedown of The Color Purple will sadly deter him from speaking his mind on this new flick. He even claimed that folks bullied him over these bigoted takes, and while we can't say folks are wrong to do so, it's just discussion at the end of the day. Maybe the 41-year-old wants to turn a new leaf.

Boosie Dons The Rasta Get-Up For Bob Marley Biopic: Watch

After all, Boosie recently and shockingly argued that he's not homophobic, which might sound odd considering some of his previous comments. "I just never agreed [with] what they was pushing on the younger generation, and I spoke on that,” he told Cam Newton. “And I spoke about a couple more situations that made a lot of people turn on me: the Dwyane Wade situation. But I have gays in my family. How can I hate a gay person? My assistant, who brings in millions of dollars to me, is gay. And I just got— I want that to get off my status. I’m not like that."

Meanwhile, the Trill Entertainment affiliate also recently made headlines for his take on the Super Bowl halftime show. Whether it was Usher and Alicia Keys' embrace or the fantasy of having R. Kelly perform, he had a lot to say about it. We'll see what's the next viral and bizarrely engaging pop culture crossover we get next from this creative. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz.

