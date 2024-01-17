Lupe Fiasco Glides Over Smooth Production On "DOMINICAN BARBER FREESTYLE"

Lupe Fiasco, without a doubt, is one of the greatest wordsmiths in hip-hop history. While he is a mainstream name, he still does not always get the proper credit for his contributions. He has one of the more celebrated discographies with albums like Food & Liquor, Tetsuo & Youth, and more. Even his more recent material like DRILL MUSIC IN ZION is another solid entry.

In fact, that is the last time we have heard Lupe on a full-length project. He has dazzled us with loose singles and freestyles since then. This time is no different with "DOMINICAN BARBER FREESTYLE." Lupe Fiasco's last off-the-dome spitting extravaganza was when he took an instrumental from André 3000's woodwind project New Blue Sun.

Listen To "DOMINICAN BARBER FREESTYLE" By Lupe Fiasco

That one caught him some shade from Joe Burden who called him a clout chaser for it. "DOMINICAN BARBER" could also draw some attention though. He appears to take a shot at Yasiin Bey and his recent controversial interview. In that talk, Bey made some comments about Drake's music that got him in hot water. Besides that bar, the song is typical high quality from Lupe. The jazzy and boom-bap flavored production is grand but chill at the same time. Check out the track now, above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new track, "DOMINCAN BARBER," by Lupe Fiasco? Is this the best freestyle of his career, why or why not? Does he need to drop an album in 2024? Or, are you okay with the loose tracks and freestyles? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lupe Fiasco. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Was in Dubai watching Mos Def in the press vest

In the trailer park like a redneck

The ole' Barber got my feet up on the leg rest

Keep my table far from the headrest

That's how I take a seat like the next guest

Behind the steering wheel of an FF

