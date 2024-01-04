Keke Palmer Claims She's Never Been Happier In Vacation Instagram Post

Fans are loving seeing Palmer live her best life.

Lavender Alexandria
Keke Palmer had a busy and occasionally quite traumatic 2023 but she's already looking forward to better days. In a new Instagram post, she showed off a fun vacation activity while updating fans on her happiness. In the video itself she's swimming in some crystal blue water while holding a stingray, which she talks to throughout the clip. While the video is surprisingly adorable, it's the caption that is somehow even more wholesome and what most fans were happy to hear.

"Whew chile! These mosquitoes done had they way with my eye, I feel like I was in that Martin episode," she begins that post's caption. "I have never been so happy in my life!! Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer. Look at my smile! I don’t even recognize me! I made a second connection with this girl here, I’m on clouuuuuud nine!" Palmer concludes. It's refreshing to hear how much she's enjoying herself after a turbulent past few months. Check out the full Instagram post below.

Keke Palmer Is Living Her Best Life This Year

Keke Palmer's drama first began last year with a high-profile incident at one of Usher's residency shows in Las Vegas. Video made the rounds online of the R&B star singing to her and her boyfriend at the time Darius Jackson chimed in online. He critiqued how revealing her outfit was which sparked tons of debate online over what she was wearing.

But things got a lot more serious later in the year when Palmer took Jackson to court. She accused him of repeated patterns of abusive behavior and filed for both a restraining order and custody of their child. While both were granted temporarily the full legal battle between the two is yet to unfold and their future is currently unknown. What do you think of Keke Palmer enjoying herself early in 2024 following a rough 2023? Let us know in the comment section below.

