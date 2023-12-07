Future Dismisses IG Post About His Dating History, Calls It Cap

Future has a pretty extensive dating history, something you might assume quite easily if you listen to his music. However, as infamous as it is, apparently people have the wrong impression of exactly how the timeline or the partners themselves fit into it. Moreover, a new Instagram post emerged online recently that details eight partners in his life, including Ciara, Naomi Campbell, Blac Chyna, and more. When the Atlanta trap icon saw this, he couldn't resist the chance to prove people wrong and set the record straight. In the comments section of this post, he simply dropped a "cap" emoji, although it's still quite unclear what exact aspect of this recap he took issue with.

Regardless, we can't blame this page for trying their best to detail Future's alleged relationship history. After all, there's not too much discussion on that right now, which is either a good or bad thing depending on how much you like his music and are interested in his dating life. On the former of those options, Fewtch is building a lot of hype and anticipation for his upcoming collab album with Metro Boomin. Of course, the two worked together extensively in the past and bring out the best in each other, so it's no surprise that fans are begging for it.

Future's Dating History Allegedly Misrepresented By This Post: Watch

Furthermore, a lot of discussion around Future right now surrounds his dominance and artistry in the game, and the strides he's making to stay on that wave. Still, this means that those interested in his romantic exploits have to look back on past flings and look for new context on older happenings. For example, that's something we recently did specifically regarding the "I Serve The Base" MC's relationship with Lori Harvey and its alleged timeline. Maybe he will drop in our comments section one of these days to clarify any confusion.

Jokes aside, the most high-profile boo that the 40-year-old ever had was Ciara, who's currently with Russell Wilson. That is still a topic of conflict, despite their family dynamic playing out nicely when it comes to his son with the singer. We'll see how this keeps manifesting in toxic but surely addictive music. For more news and the latest updates on Future, log back into HNHH.

