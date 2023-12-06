Producer Zaytoven Admits Early Doubts About Future, Used To Take Him Off Songs

Zaytoven and Future are undoubtedly a dynamic duo. They've created plenty of hits together. Notably, their acclaimed joint mixtape, Beast Mode, brought the world hits such as "Real Sisters," "Just Like Bruddas," and "Lay Up." They've also collaborated on huge tracks such as "Feds Did A Sweep," where Future even created a mini crime-drama for the visual. However, a recent viral clip from Zaytoven's appearance on the R&B Money Podcast has unveiled a surprising revelation about their early working relationship. In the resurfaced podcast clip, Zaytoven candidly admits that their bond wasn't always as close as it is now. The ATL super producer reveals a less-than-enthusiastic stance toward Future's early work, confessing that he used to remove Future's verses from songs during their initial collaborations.

“I worked with Future from his first mixtape, back from I thought Future wasn’t even all that good,” Zaytoven said. He goes on to share a vivid memory of Rocko bringing Future to his studio for a song. "I remember Rocko used to bring Future to my house in the studio and they’d do a song, and I’d take Future’s verse off the song," he admitted. "That's how much I didn't really like his stuff. Now, he's my favorite to me right now. Ain't nobody better than him. But back then it's like, 'Ahh, that ain't it.' He was getting his reps in."

The clip sheds light on the evolution of Future's artistry and the growth of his partnership with Zaytoven. It also highlights the authenticity of their relationship, showcasing that even in the early stages, Zaytoven was critical of Future's work. But, he acknowledges the significant strides the rapper has made since then. Fans have reacted to the clip with a mix of surprise and appreciation for Zaytoven's honesty. It serves as a testament to Future's dedication to his craft and the producer's ability to recognize and appreciate the artist's growth over time.

In addition, there was another pivotal moment that Zaytoven reflected on. He recalled when they were working on the Dirty Sprite album. At the time, Zaytoven wasn't eager to listen to the songs that Future said he rapped on. However, when the album dropped and became a street sensation, Zaytoven found himself grateful that Future chose his beats. "But when it came out, and it tore up the streets and that’s all you could listen to. Thank God he rapped on my beats. I was praying my song was on there," he revealed. From sceptic to beliver, Zaytoven is now part of Future's great legacy.

