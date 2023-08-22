Ciara Shuts Down Hater Over Shady Shoe Comment

It looks like this Georgia peach can get a little spicy when she wants to. Ciara recently clapped back at someone for being shady in her comment section. The soon-to-be mother of four shared her recent maternity shoot on Instagram. While most were supportive, one person had a different take. It appeared that they were more focused on the singer’s footwear. “Damn, what size shoe does she wear,” the person wrote.

However, Ciara had the ultimate clap back. “Big enough to kick your a$$,” she wrote back. She also took the time to promote her new EP, Cici, which was released last week. The seven-track project features appearances by Chris Brown, Lil Baby, and Bounce icon Big Freedia.

Ciara, The Family Woman

It’s not the first time the singer has clapped back at haters criticizing her fashion choices. In March, Ciara responded to criticism surrounding her Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party attire. The singer wore a revealing, sheer outfit. She pointed out how there was much of what she called “selective outrage.” She posted a video on TikTok wearing a long white sheet from the neck down, writing, “POV: How I’m pulling up to Vanity Fair next year [laughing emoji].”

The singer has embarked on a new chapter in her life. The expecting mother and her husband, Russell Wilson, look radiant as they await the birth of their third child. The pair was just spotted posing for pictures during the Denver Broncos quarterback’s recent training session. The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary last month. Wilson took to social media to honor his wife and their union. “God made you perfect for me. You are my Peace in a storm. You are my Joy in sadness…I Thank Jesus for you. My Forever. Year 7 x Forever. Always & Forever. @Ciara,” Wilson wrote in a Instagram post. He also included a montage of pictures of the couple set to Dennis Edwards’ “Don’t Look Any Further”. Ciara replied in the comments. “I love you so much my baby! So grateful for our Love. Proud of us! [heart emoji].”

