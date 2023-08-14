Cardi B Shares Unclear Words Of Advice With Fans

Cardi B often uses her social media to interact with fans in ways people don’t entirely understand. Yesterday she took the opportunity to share some words of advice with her audience. “Never let them know your next move. Just know mine is personal,” a tweet she made reads. While it’s entirely unclear what she meant by that, fans have taken the statement and run with the speculation. In the comments, fans discuss whether she could be talking about new music or something else entirely.

Cardi B started 2023 off by teasing fans about the release of her long-awaited second studio album. After a few weeks of those teases, however, things began to slow down and Cardi has shifted her focus into other artists’ songs. She lent a feature to one of the biggest rap hits of the year so far, Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again.” She also teamed up with underground star in the making FendiDa Rapper on the track “Point Me 2.” The song has already become Fendi’s most streamed on Spotify tallying over 10 million plays.

Cardi B’s Ominous Twitter Warning

Never let them know your next move. Just know mine is personal. 👌🏾 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 13, 2023

Cardi B’s newest release was a collaboration with her husband Offset. The pair teamed up for a new song called “JEALOUSY.” The track played into the public visibility and history of their relationship and received overwhelmingly positive reception from fans. “JEALOUSY” will serve as the lead single of Offset’s new solo album, his first since 2019. He said in a recent interview that the current timeline for the project’s release was October of this year.

As for Cardi’s own new album, fans are still guessing. She released her first studio project Invasion Of Privacy all the way back in 2018. The album was a smash success following the breakout of her song “Bodak Yellow.” It also contained a song that would eventually become even bigger in the Bad Bunny and J Balvin collab “I Like It.” Though she has taken more than 5 years to follow it up, fans are still feverishly awaiting a new release from Cardi. What do you think Cardi B’s new tweet is hinting towards? Let us know in the comment section below.

