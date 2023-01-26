As the courts push forward to seek justice for Takeoff’s death, 21 Savage is speaking on the impact his murder has had on Atlanta. In Complex’s expansive feature with 21, the shifts happening in the city were addressed—including YSL’s RICO case. When asked about the social temperature in Atlanta, the rapper seemed unsure whether the city could rebound.

“You can feel a lot of energy missing from Atlanta right now,” he said. “Atlanta just ain’t the same, honestly. That sh*t be really driving me crazy.”

BOSTON, MA – MAY 26: Takeoff of Migos performs during the 2017 Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex on May 26, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling Music Festival)

“I feel like we took a lot of big ass losses last year,” 21 continued. “I don’t feel like we’ll ever recover from that sh*t, if I’m being honest. Especially with Takeoff. I feel like we’re just in a dark place right now in Atlanta, as far as our energy.”

“Going outside ain’t the same, clubs ain’t the same, you just feel it.”

Further, the Her Loss hitmaker was asked what could be don’t to restore the feeling in the ATL.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 12: Takeoff, Quavo, 21 Savage and Elliot Avianne attend Huncho reality “The Album Release experience on October 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

“I feel like certain people, when you lose them or they’re not physically able to be present, certain people just aren’t replaceable. There’s nothing you can do to fill that void.”

“I really don’t think there’s nothing we can do for real, but hold on to what we have left and cherish what we have left.”

Patrick Clark was arrested for Takeoff’s murder. He denies responsibility and has been released on bond.

