SZA just gave Miley Cyrus her “Flowers” for her song of the same name reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and teased a collab in the process. Moreover, the SOS star took to Twitter to shout out the 30-year-old for her massive accomplishment. Also, she let us know that her upcoming album is going to be great, as well.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: SZA speaks on stage during Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Billboard via Getty Images)

“MAJOR congrats to Miley !!!” the “Gone Girl” singer wrote. “Excited for her album and to work together,” adding a white heart emoji to her message. While we’re all excited for Miley’s album, what really got fans talking was the anticipation of them working together. Moreover, Miley responded to SZA’s message with some similarly kind words.

“You are KILLING it,” the star singer wrote. “Congratulations! Sending love,” capping her tweet off with a kiss emoji. Moreover, the TDE alum currently sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, with the SOS standout “Kill Bill.” Also, this is Cyrus’ second No. 1 hit on the charts.

MAJOR congrats to Miley !!! Excited for her album and to work together 🤍 — SZA (@sza) January 25, 2023

You are KILLING it 🤍 Congratulations! Sending love 💋 https://t.co/36xKHceTe3 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 25, 2023

Still, SZA has so, so much to celebrate when it comes to SOS. Moreover, she thanked her fans for six consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Also, she became the first female artists in Billboard Hot 100 history to have 10 or more songs chart for six consecutive weeks.

“Also thank you for 6 WEEKS AT NUMBER ONE,” she wrote. “Never thought I’d even get one week tbh… God is so excellent, thank y’all fr.”

Also thank you for 6 WEEKS AT NUMBER ONE 🥹 .. never thought I’d even get one week tbh.. God is so excellent 🤍 thank y’all fr 🆘🫡 — SZA (@sza) January 25, 2023

This is also wild as fuck . THANK YOU . Surprises coming soon 😈 pic.twitter.com/G9Szg0yIDI — SZA (@sza) January 25, 2023

Otherwise, this wasn’t the only notable SZA-related shoutout from chart-topping queens. Furthermore, Taylor Swift penned a sweet message for SZA on her Instagram story as she celebrated the success of her Midnights single, “Anti-Hero.”

“What on Earth I love you guys,” she expressed via her story. “PS – Been listening to [SZA’s] album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!!”

Still, what do you think of SZA shouting out Miley Cyrus for her No. 1 song and teasing a collab together?

