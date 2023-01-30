SZA’s newest album SOS tied Whitney Houston’s record for the longest-running R&B album at Billboard‘s No. 1 spot. Moreover, SOS just accomplished seven weeks atop their 200 album chart, which Houston did with her 1987 sophomore album, Whitney. While that album was the first R&B by a woman to reach the top spot, the new generation also pushed boundaries.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 07: SZA performs during weekend one of 2022 ACL Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 07, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Furthermore, SOS is the longest-running No. 1 album by a woman since Adele’s 25 in 2016. Additionally, it’s the first album to spend at least seven weeks straight on the charts since Disney’s Encanto soundtrack in March of 2022. Moreover, the last R&B or hip-hop album to do so was Drake’s 2018 album Views, which spent 13 non-nonsecutive weeks at No. 1.

Overall, the TDE artist’s success is nothing short of astounding. For example, the new album garnered over 400 million streams for the biggest first-week album streams ever in R&B. Also, it’s the second-biggest streaming week of all time for a female artist. With dominant singles like “Kill Bill,” we’re sure that the numbers will keep stacking.

However, it’s not all the 33-year-old has to look forward to. Moreover, her first arena tour starts soon, kicking off in Columbus, Ohio in late February. Later, SZA’s scheduled for 17 shows in total, ending in March in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, SZA also recently teased a collaboration with Miley Cyrus, who just dropped the much-anticipated single “Flowers.” Cyrus also shouted her out for her success, and said she’s looking forward to linking up. Given similar praise from the likes of Taylor Swift and many more, the “Gone Girl” star is dominating the industry. What’s more is that her song even got actress Vivica Fox to want to star in another Kill Bill.

MAJOR congrats to Miley !!! Excited for her album and to work together 🤍 — SZA (@sza) January 25, 2023

Still, what did you think of SZA and Whitney Houston having some of the longest-running No. 1 albums in R&B?

