No. 1 Songs
- Music7 No. 1 Rap Songs From 2016Hip hop thrived on the charts in 2016.By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureSZA Teases Miley Cyrus Collab, Congratulates Her On No. 1 SongIt seems we're bound to get some heat soon from two of pop music's most beloved singers of the year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLizzo's "About Damn Time" Becomes Her Second No. 1 SongThe Detroit native earned her first No. 1 with "Truth Hurts" back in 2019.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJack Harlow Celebrates His First No. 1 Song As Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby" DominatesThe single has stormed the charts but it marks a special milestone for the rapper.By Erika Marie