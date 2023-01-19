Gear up for another City Girls summer because the ladies are working on new music. Yung Miami has been taking over timelines as people continue to fire off posts about her relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs. However, she was flying solo recently at the Los Angeles premiere of You People. During the event, Miami walked the red carpet and took a few moments with several outlets.

Rachel Lindsay was working the carpet for Extra TV, and she asked the rapper when we could expect new music from City Girls. Yung Miami simply answered, “Yes, Spring, Summer.”



LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Nia Long and Yung Miami attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “You People” at Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

While that doesn’t necessarily narrow things down, it has given their fans something to look forward to. City Girls haven’t released a full-length album since dropping City on Lock back in 2020 during the pandemic. However, they’ve continued to share music and add their voices to others’ tracks.

Lindsay wasn’t the only person to catch up with Miami on the red carpet. Baller Alert also spoke with the star and asked about her Revolt series, Caresha Please. Yung Miami has sat down with Diddy, G Herbo, Saweetie, and this week, Trina is up next.

Yet, she was asked who her dream guest would be.

“One person that I would want to give the smoke to is Cardi B,” said the rapper. “I think that we should smoke it up. But my dream interview would be Beyoncé! That’s a queen! That’s an icon!”

Miami then revealed what she would ask the megastar. Initially, she didn’t want to say, but she gave her answer.

“How does it feel to be Beyoncé? How does it feel to be the baddest b*tch on earth?… I really want to know how it feel to be Beyoncé, for real.”

Check out the clips of Yung Miami on the You People red carpet above and below.