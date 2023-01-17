Tekashi 6ix9ine remains a hot topic in Hip Hop circles, and Funk Flex has made a controversial announcement. Recently, we reported on the famed Hot 97 DJ saying he would no longer boycott 6ix9ine’s music. For a time, several stations, particularly in New York, vowed to boycott the rainbow rapper’s releases. With the rise of artists taking plea deals, Flex had a change of heart.

“BE CLEAR… MANY OF YOUR FAVORITE ARTIST COOPERATE WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT,” he wrote this week. “DONT LET ME CALL NAMES.”

Flex added: “MAN WHO WE KIDDING. ITS SEEMS THAT THESE NEW RAPPERS AINT DOING 10-20 YEARS WITH / FOR NOBODY! (THEY NOT DOING 5 YEARS).”

The decision was set to spark reactions far and wide, but the DJ returned with an update from a specific artist. Jim Jones has been clear about where he stands regarding legal issues and cooperating with the authorities. He doubled down in a private conversation with Flex.

“SPOKE TO @JIMJONESCAPO HE EXPRESSED THAT FOR HIM THERE WILL NEVER BE ANY TOLERANCE FOR TESTIFYING AND COOPERATING!” Flex further said.

“IN TODAYS ERA… JONES AND I MAY DISAGREE ON THE WHY OR WHY NOT THE MUSIC SHOULD PLAY OF PEOPLE WHO COOPERATE,” Flex continued. “BUT WE BOTH AGREE THAT TIMES MIGHT OF CHANGED AND INTEGRITY IS FULLY LOST!”

In recent weeks, 6ix9ine has targeted Gunna after the latter rapper copped to a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Seven other co-defendants also accepted pleas. The trial against 14 others, including Young Thug, is underway as jurors are selected.

Gunna has faced a wave of pushback from people who have called him a snitch. He maintains support for Young Thug and YSL, but that hasn’t stopped his peers and former friends from unfollowing him across social media.