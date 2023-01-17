Boosie Badazz is not happy with Funk Flex’s decision to lift his ban on 6ix9ine’s music.

Following the Brooklyn rapper’s plea deal in the Nine Trey RICO case, Tekashi found little support in the hip-hop community. However, one could argue that his peers weren’t relatively supportive, even before his decision to take the stand in the infamous trial.

However, it seems like the attitude towards 6ix9ine is changing in the wake of Gunna’s plea deal. Funk Flex recently stated that he won’t hesitate to spin 6ix9ine’s music in the future, though Boosie Badazz felt that the NYC DJ shouldn’t backtrack on his initial stance.

“STICK TO IT FLEX WE NEED THIS [BAN] ALL THEM RATS,” Boosie wrote on SayCheeseTV’s Instagram page.

Boosie Badazz previously expressed his disapproval of 6ix9ine in the past including those who continued to work with him. Nicki Minaj also faced criticism from Boosie. He said that she “might not have a heart” for collaborating with 6ix9ine on 2020’s “Trollz.”

“It shows a lack of character,” said Boosie Badazz. “It shows that you would change for money and success. That’s how I look at it. She doesn’t have to do that. She’s rich as fuck. I feel like she shitted on the ghetto community, all African-American people. She knows what I’m talking about, she said ‘fuck em.’”

Meanwhile, Funk Flex explained that he’s no longer banning 6ix9ine’s music because many other rappers have cooperated with authorities, too. He updated his post to reflect a recent conversation he had with Jim Jones, who was mentioned during 6ix9ine’s trial.

“HE EXPRESSED THAT FOR HIM THERE WILL NEVER BE ANY TOLERANCE FOR TESTIFYING AND COOPERATING! IN TODAYS ERA… JONES AND I MAY DISAGREE ON THE WHY OR WHY NOT THE MUSIC SHOULD PLAY OF PEOPLE WHO COOPERATE BUT WE BOTH AGREE THAT TIMES MIGHT OF CHANGED AND INTEGRITY IS FULLY LOST,” Flex said in his updated post.