This week became a huge moment for the music industry after the Grammys announced the 2023 nominations. Nicki Minaj already expressed her displeasure with The Recording Academy and its choices, and this year wasn’t any different. She previously took to Twitter to fire off thoughts about her hit single “Super Freaky Girl” being moved from Rap to Pop during consideration. In the end, the song didn’t make the cut.

Minaj is hailed as a GOAT rapper with an unmatched career, however, she has yet to earn herself a Grammy. It was speculated that this year would be a turning point, but her dedicated fanbase was disappointed.

This controversy sparked hashtags that spoke ill of Minaj and her successes. Yet, several of her peers, including The Game, stepped forward with supportive messages. Game uploaded a post from Hollywood Unlocked that reads, “#NoGrammyForGranny Trends on Twitter Arter Nicki Minaj Misses Out on a Single Nomination.”

“This is funny because Nicki is hands down the reason the female rap game of this era is thriving the way it is!!!!!!!!!” Game wrote over the image. “Literally nuts mfs act any differently.”

Nicki Minaj should have a Grammy for every room in her big house by now. She’s being snubbed over and over again and at this point it’s personal. Everyone who got nominated deserved it but we can all agree Nicki is being treated unfairly. — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 16, 2022

Some have accused Hollywood Unlocked of fueling the flame due to owner Jason Lee’s past controversies with Minaj’s Barbz. Further, the Grammys stand accused of omitting Minaj due to her ongoing criticisms of The Recording Academy. During the time of consideration, Minaj’s grievances caused an eruption online, and her spat with Latto was a focal point.

As these conversations persist, fans still await news regarding Minaj’s next album. The project has been in the works for some time and will expectedly be another successful hit in her catalog. Although the album doesn’t have a release date just yet, Minaj has steadily delivered new music alongside her peers, including NBA YoungBoy, Coi Leray, Drake, and Lil Wayne.

Do you think Nicki Minaj deserved a nomination?