Kendrick Lamar & Kodak Black Are Feeling "Fire Emoji" This Week

Post Malone's latest single was also added to our rotation.

Our final selection this week is another one from Mr. Morale himself – "We Cry Together," on which he and Taylour Paige go back and forth in a roleplay of a toxic relationship .

"The AP Roman numeral, everywhere I go, I need pharmaceuticals / I ran my whole conglomerate, I was just mappin' shit out in the cubicle / Suicide coupe was a funeral, Trackhawk launch like a slingshot / Big ol' ruby diamond on my pinky finger, that bitch look like a Ring Pop," Yak raps on the song's second verse.

Seeing as Kendrick Lamar 's long-awaited fifth studio album finally made its debut this New Music Friday, few were brave enough to drop alongside him, although all those who did managed to impress their fans. On this week's Fire Emoji update, we have a small but mighty selection for your streaming pleasure.

