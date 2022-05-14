We're weeks away from receiving Twelve Carat Toothache, the latest effort from Post Malone, and he's ready to be back outside. The rocker-rapper hasn't delivered an album since 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding, and that record was a rock-centered project that hosted several familiar features. This time around, Post is back in his Rap bag, and recently, he shared "Cooped Up," a single with an assist from Roddy Ricch. While chatting with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Posty praised the Los Angeles rapper's talents.

"I've been out of my bag for a long time, and I'm trying to hop back in there, man," said Malone. "We knew what we wanted to say, and we knew what we wanted to express, not only in a song but in that particular moment on the album. And yeah, it just came super naturally. I couldn't even tell you. I was probably on the s***ter when I wrote it."

"[Ricch is] just such an incredible man and just a natural performer and vocalist and lyricist. And he just gets after it, and it's so cool. Dude, and just to watch him grow. And he's such a beautiful, beautiful man. And so talented, man. I'm so pumped," he added. As far as the entirety of Twelve Carat Toothache is concerned, Post calls it "the most honest record" he's constructed thus far.

"That's what the whole record is about. It's the bipolar aspect and the duality of everything. And so, there's a lot of things very much so on this record that are tongue in cheek. And I think this whole record is the most honest record I've made, and I'm so pumped for people to hear it. But every song in there tells a story, so this is kind of like, "Here's the life that we live, but there's always something going on in the background.”

"I'm just pumped. I'm pumped for people to hear the new record. I'm pumped to go out and meet fans again. I'm the most excited man in the world, man." Are you excited about Twelve Carat Toothache? The album arrives on June 3.

Check out Post Malone's interview below.