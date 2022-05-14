Some of the dust has settled now that Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers has finally arrived. Both Apple Music and Spotify were overloaded in the wee hours of the morning when Kendrick Lamar's latest was released and it has remained a trending topic as fans analyze, dissect, and share their favorite moments from the record. Features included Ghostface Killah, Summer Walker, Sampha, Baby Keem, and others, but it was Kodak Black's addition that sparked controversy.

The Florida star's voice can be found throughout Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and his work on "Silent Hill" was widely praised, but as the day progressed, detractors called out Lamar for adding Kodak to the project considering his controversial history.

Santiago Bluguermann / Stringer / Getty Images

On what has arguably been considered to be Lamar's most introspective album to date, he repeatedly addresses sexual assault. Kodak was previously accused of raping a teenage girl in a hotel and biting her during the alleged altercation. Last year, Kodak reportedly pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of first-degree assault and was given a 10-year suspended sentence, along with 18 months probation. Additionally, people have also brought up Kodak's prior colorist remarks where he spoke disparagingly about dark-skinned women.

Lamar's fans have been debating—and downright arguing—about Kodak's inclusion throughout the day. Some have stated that they're disappointed to see Lamar give so much space to an alleged rapist, while others have stood by Kodak's side and retorted that Hip Hop purists are just upset that their favorite rapper is a fan of Black, as well.

Check out a few reactions below and let us know what you think of "Silent Hill."

