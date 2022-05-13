Kendrick Lamar & Kodak Black Trade Bars On The Intoxicating "Silent Hill"

Kendrick Lamar finally dropped a new album after five long years on Friday. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is his big return to the music world, and fans couldn't be happier. This album is filled with dope, introspective songs that also contain some pretty cool and even unexpected features. Speaking of unexpected, the song "Silent Hill" actually features none other than Kodak Black, who isn't someone you would immediately jump to when you think of artists who would be featured on a Kendrick album.

Throughout this track, we get a calm and relaxing beat that allows the MCs to do all of the talking. Kendrick is particularly focused on this song as he speaks about his daily stressors and the perils that come with being successful. Kodak does a phenomenal job of matching Kendrick's energy and staying on topic as he flexes his material goods, all while noting that sometimes, he needs to ease the pain somehow and some way.

Let us know what you think of this brand new track, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pick my daughter up, she need all the love

I need all the love, I mean all of us

It's like six o'clock, bitch, you talk too much

You makin' it awkward, love

I mean, it's hard enough, I mean, it's—