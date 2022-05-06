Post Malone is embarking on one of the biggest years of his life so far. Not only is the 26-year-old gearing up for the forthcoming arrival of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, twelve carat toothache, but he also recently announced that he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child and he'll be making his Saturday Night Live debut later this month.

As Pitchfork reports, the news was revealed on Friday, May 6th via Instagram. While Posty is set to perform a few songs for audiences on May 14th, Selena Gomez has been tapped for hosting duties ahead of the season two premiere of her hit series, Only Murders in the Building.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

It remains unclear what songs the New York-born vocalist will perform next Saturday, but he's already shared "One Right Now" featuring The Weeknd from his upcoming album, making it a strong contender, and it's entirely possible that he could debut something new as well.

With twelve carat toothache due out on June 3rd, fans are now left to speculate what his baby's due date is. When the exciting announcement came out earlier this week, Posty told TMZ, "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life."





"I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day," he continued.

Will you be tuning into Post Malone and Selena Gomez's Saturday Night Live debut next weekend? Sound off in the comments, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]