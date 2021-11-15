mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Post Malone & The Weeknd Shoot It Out In "One Right Now" Video

Taylor McCloud
November 15, 2021 18:07
Post Malone & The Weeknd brought guns to the gun fight.

Post Malone and The Weeknd compliment each other perfectly on "One Right Now." 

Singing opposite each other over a synth-heavy instrumental, the first-time collaborators found the formula to debut at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and with brand-new visuals that feel more like an action movie, it's clear the two have same acting chemistry as they do in the studio.

In a Scarface-like back room, the Tanu Muino-directed "One Right Now" video finds Post Malone on his mafia boss vibes, and The Weeknd unloading clip after clip in an attempt to get through Posty's many levels of security. The "White Iverson" singer eventually lands a shotfun of his own, and two of music's biggest stars meet each other face-to-face, before The Weeknd takes a hostage, and the fire fight is back on. 

Check out the visuals for Post Malone and The Weeknd's "One Right Now" and let us know what you think down in the comments. 

