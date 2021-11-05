The Weeknd & Post Malone Are Over Their Exes On "One Right Now"

We've only received one single from Post Malone this year when "Motley Crew" arrived over the summer, and he has returned with a new collaboration alongside fellow superstar The Weeknd. Both artists seem to be carving out new phases of their careers and on Friday (November 5), the pair delivered "One Right Now."

This is the first time the two singers have appeared on wax together and fans can't get enough. We should be hearing much more from Post considering back in April, his manager reportedly shared that the singer planned on releasing two new projects. When fans could expect them remains a mystery. The Weeknd's next album, rumored to be titled Dawn, is finished, said the XO icon last month.

Stream "One Right Now" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

You're a stain in my legacy

We can't be friends, can't be family (Oh)

You probably f*ck with my enemies

I can't let you be next to me

Oh, you belong to the world now

So just me leave me alone now

We'll never touch again

[via]