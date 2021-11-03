It's instantly become clear which song will dominate the radio for the remainder of the year, and likely well into next. Post Malone's manager has officially unveiled the rapper's next single, and fans are already predicting that the record will be a sure-shot for #1 on the charts-- and a large reason why is because it's a collaboration with The Weeknd.

No strangers to cranking out #1 hits like it's a sport, Post Malone and The Weeknd will be releasing their new song "One Right Now" on Friday. The news was revealed by Dre London, Post's manager, who shared the first preview of the record.

"What I couldn’t wait to tell the [world] This Friday," wrote Post's manager on Instagram. "I’m excited for u to finally here what I been talking about!! @postmalone & @theweeknd ‘One Right Now’."

The music video is arriving next week, and from the very short snippet shared by Dre London, it feels like this could easily become one of the most popular songs in the world upon its release on Friday.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Both artists have been teasing new bodies of work for weeks. The Weeknd is presently working on his upcoming album Dawn, and Posty has been hinting at new music since the beginning of the quarantine. Do you think this one sounds like a hit?